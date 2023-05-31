Karnataka: Lokayukta conducts raids at project engineer, KIADB officer's premises

The anti-corruption wing of Lokayukta on Wednesday raided the premises of the sub-division project engineer of Nirmithi Kendra in Ranebennur, Haveri district in search of disproportionate asset. Lokayukta sleuths also raided the premises of a Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board official.

According to official sources, a team led by Lokayukta Deputy SP Chandrashekhar conducted a raid at the premises of a sub-division project engineer in Ranebennur. Meanwhile, the anti-corruption wing also raided the KIADB officer Narasimha Murthy's house in Tumkuru.

The team led by Lokayukta officials DSP Manjunath and Harish carried out the raid and also seized the documents. More details are awaited. (ANI)

