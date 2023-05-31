BRIEF-China's Evergrande Group's wealth management co available cash not enough, to continue disposing of assets
Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2023 15:39 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 15:33 IST
- Country:
- China
CHINA'S EVERGRANDE GROUP'S WEALTH MANAGEMENT CO:
* AVAILABLE CASH IS NOT ENOUGH, COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO DISPOSE ASSETS TO RAISE FUNDS Further company coverage:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CHINA
- WEALTH MANAGEMENT CO:
- COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO
- EVERGRANDE GROUP'S
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Far too many countries including Russia, India, China and Saudi Arabia continue to target faith community members: US official
WRAPUP 1-China's factory output, consumption highlight slack post-COVID economic momentum
FOREX-Dollar heavy amid U.S. default risks; Aussie, yuan slips on China data miss
China aims for better-skilled population, to improve childcare
South China Sea: Philippines installs buoys to assert sovereignty in Exclusive Economic Zone