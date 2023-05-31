Left Menu

Amarendu Prakash takes over as SAIL Chairman

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2023 19:20 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 19:20 IST
Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) on Wednesday said Amarendu Prakash on Wednesday assumed the charge as the company's Chairman.

He succeeds Soma Mondal, who retired from the post on April 30, 2023.

In a regulatory statement, SAIL said, ''Amarendu Prakash, Director (in-charge at SAIL's Bokaro Steel Plant (BSL), SAIL) has joined as Chairman SAIL w.e.f. May 31, 2023''.

A B.Tech in Metallurgy from BIT Sindri, Prakash is an accomplished technocrat and possesses over 30 years of experience, comprising 24 years in plant operations at BSL, 4 years at the Chairman's office in SAIL, and 2 years as a Director on SAIL Board as an In-charge of BSL.

He began his career at SAIL in 1991, with a posting in rolling mills.

SAIL, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest steel-making company, with an annual capacity of around 21 million tonnes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

