Durban motor licence office to re-open to public from 1 June 2023

The centre, which is located at the corner of Smiso Nkwanyana and Percy Osborn in Durban, has been closed for two years after the building was declared unsafe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 31-05-2023 21:03 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 21:03 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Durban motor licence office will officially re-open to the public for services from 1 June 2023.

The building was further affected and damaged by the floods, forcing the relocation of services to the Umbilo motor licence office, including a staff complement of more than 60 employees.

KZN Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC, Sipho Hlomuka, said the closure of the centre has caused a serious backlog in the renewal and registration of vehicles, which affected ordinary vehicle owners and car dealerships.

“We wish to apologise to members of the public and our staff, who have had to be inconvenienced during this period. This centre conducts about 70 0000 vehicle transactions every month, making it the biggest in the province.

“It is also important in the revenue collection of the province. The Department of Transport, working with the Department of Public Works, had to look at the temporary arrangement, which gave birth to the current structure that will be opened to the public in June,” Hlomuka said.

He said all services, including registration of vehicles, transfer of ownership, issuing of permits and other related services, will be rendered at the centre.

Burning of property condemned

Meanwhile, Hlomuka has strongly condemned the blockading and burning of property on the N2 freeway north bound, next to Chesterville and Nsimbini, on Monday evening.

This follows a public protest by angry residents, who are allegedly dissatisfied by persistent power outages in their area.

Nsimbini residents took to the streets and blockaded the N2 using ruble, rocks and burning tyres. The protesters also set alight a truck that was transporting six brand new motor vehicles.

According to the police preliminary report, the cost of damage is estimated at R29 million.

“We cannot condone or tolerate such acts of public violence and the destruction of property. There are available legal avenues to voice whatever concerns the community might have. However, we will not allow anarchy in our province.

“We will do whatever it takes to ensure that the rule of law is always maintained. The Regulation of Gatherings Act does allow communities or groups to gather, within the prescripts of the law but as soon as they break the law, police must act and enforce the law swiftly to ensure the safety of other citizens and the safeguarding of essential property like roads,” Hlomuka said.

Hlomuka said a case of public violence has been opened. No arrests have been made yet. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

