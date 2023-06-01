Left Menu

Woman files complaint against man for developing physical relationship on pretext of marriage

A woman filed a complaint against a man alleging that he developed a physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage, police said on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 08:05 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 08:05 IST
Woman files complaint against man for developing physical relationship on pretext of marriage
Superintendent of Police Bareilly, Rajkumar Agarwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman filed a complaint against a man alleging that he developed a physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage, police said on Thursday. According to the Superintendent of Police, Rajkumar Agarwal, the complainant, a resident of Devarniya, lodged a complaint against the accused alleging that he cheated her on the pretext of marriage and false identification.

"The woman said that when she became pregnant, she was forced to go for an abortion through the consumption of drugs," said the Bareilly SP. The police further stated that they have registered the case against the accused in the Devarniya police station under appropriate sections of the IPC.

"We have registered a case under sections 313 (Causing miscarriage without woman's consent) and 376 (Punishment for sexual assault) against the accused under the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," an officer said. The police added that further action into the case is being taken.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India
4
SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023