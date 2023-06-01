Left Menu

Delhi records coolest May in 36 years due to excess rainfall

According to IMD, only nine days in May saw maximum temperatures in Delhi exceed 40 degrees, with two days of heatwave conditions impacting specific areas of the national capital.

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 10:08 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 10:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi recorded its coolest May in 36 years with excess rainfall bringing the average maximum temperature down to 36.8 degrees Celsius this time, according to the India Meteorological Department. Rain lashed parts of the national capital in the early hours of Wednesday, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast light-to-moderate intensity rain over the entire Delhi and adjoining areas.

A resident of the city said that they had never witnessed such type of weather earlier in the month of May. "This is due to climate change. I have never seen this type of weather earlier. Now we are thinking will it rain in July and August," said Bhushan Narula, a local.

Another person said that the change in weather is due to global warming. "I have never seen this type of weather in May in my life, this is for the first time I am seeing this. This is happening due to global warming' said Baljit Singh.

The rain had lashed parts of the national capital on Monday morning bringing relief from the heat. Another local said that the reason for climate change is pollution and the cutting down of trees.

"All these changes are taking place due to climatic change and global warming. People are cutting trees, pollution has increased, and all these changes are the result of this," said Charulata. According to IMD, only nine days in May saw maximum temperatures in Delhi exceed 40 degrees, with two days of heatwave conditions impacting specific areas of the national capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

