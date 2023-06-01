Serbia's Vucic calls for withdrawal of "alleged mayors" in north Kosovo
Reuters | Bulboaca | Updated: 01-06-2023 13:50 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 13:48 IST
- Country:
- Moldova
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called on Thursday on Kosovo authorities to withdraw what he termed "alleged mayors" in northern Kosovo to defuse a crisis that has sparked violence.
Speaking on arrival at a European Political Community summit in Moldova, Vucic said such a step would be "the most powerful move" that could resolve the crisis.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kosovo
- Aleksandar Vucic
- Moldova
- European Political Community
- Serbian
- Vucic
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Moldova no longer using Russian natural gas, PM says
Pro-government rally in Moldovan capital draws tens of thousands
Mayor from ruling Kosovo Albanian party takes office in tense Serb-majority area
Mayor from ruling Kosovo Albanian party takes office in tense Serb-majority area
Pro-government rally in Moldovan capital draws tens of thousands