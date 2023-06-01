Guar seed futures decline amid ample supplies

Guar seed prices on Thursday declined Rs 43 to Rs 5,503 per 10 quintals in the futures trade amid an increase in supply from producing regions.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for June delivery fell Rs 43 or 0.78 per cent to Rs 5,503 per 10 quintals with an open interest of 39,665 lots.

Marketmen attributed the downward trend in guar seed prices to increasing supplies from growing regions.

