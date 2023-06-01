Left Menu

Kia India sales up 3 pc in May at 24,770 units

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2023 15:05 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 15:00 IST
Kia India sales up 3 pc in May at 24,770 units
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Automaker Kia India on Thursday said its total wholesales increased 3 per cent to 24,770 units in May.

The company undertook a plant maintenance shutdown from May 15-20.

It had dispatched 24,079 units to dealers in May 2022.

While the overall domestic sales stood at 18,766 units, exports accounted for 6,004 units in May 2023.

Sonet sales stood at 8,251 units last month, while Seltos and Carens dispatches stood at 4,065 and 6,367 units, respectively.

The company also reported sales of 83 units of its electric offering EV6.

''Although we faced some production limitations due to our plant annual maintenance shutdown for a week in May which impacted our numbers, we are confident of strong performance in coming months,'' Kia India National Head (Sales & Marketing) Hardeep Singh Brar said in a statement.

The company is witnessing a growing demand for the iMT range, he added.

''This month, iMT has contributed 38 per cent of our total sales,'' Brar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India
4
SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023