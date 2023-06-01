ASTC bus catches fire in Assam's Tinsukia, none hurt

An Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) bus parked in an open area burst into flames in Assam's Tinsukia district on Thursday morning, officials said. According to police, an electrical short circuit was suspected to be the reason behind the fire.

Following the incident, fire and emergency service personnel and SDRF rushed to the spot and doused the flames. No casualty or injury to anyone was reported, said officials.

Gaurav Abhijit Dilip, Superintendent of Police of Tinsukia district told ANI that, there is no report of any casualty or injury in the incident. "The bus was parked. As per passengers and fire and emergency personnel, the bus caught fire due to a short circuit," he pointed out. (ANI)

