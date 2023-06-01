Left Menu

Kolkata: Massive fire breaks out in five-story building; dousing efforts underway

A massive fire broke out at a 5-story building in Ganesh Chandra Avenue of Central Kolkata on Thursday. Fire tenders are present at the spot, and efforts are underway to control the fire.

Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A massive fire broke out at a five-story building in Ganesh Chandra Avenue of Central Kolkata on Thursday. Fire tenders are present at the spot, and efforts are underway to control the fire. For now, no casualty is reported and the cause of the fire is yet not known. More details awaited.

On Wednesday, a fire broke out in a godown on the Pune-Ahmednagar road in the Wagholi area of Maharashtra's Pune district, fire officials said. The incident occurred around 4 am on Wednesday, informed the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority's (PMRDA) fire department, adding that the fire had been brought under control using two fire tenders.

According to the PMRDA fire department, the godown was stocked with dairy products such as cheese, milk, butter cream, etc. The officials further informed that no casualty or injuries to any person were reported in the incident. However, the officials said that products worth lakhs and a pick-up tempo were damaged in the fire.

Earlier this month, three people were killed in a massive fire at a decoration material godown in the Wagholi area in Maharashtra's Pune late at night. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot after word of the fire was received. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

