BSF seizes smuggled clothing items worth Rs 13 lakh at Meghalaya-Bangladesh border

The Border Security Force (BSF) of Meghalaya seized clothing items worth Rs 13 lakhs while being smuggled to Bangladesh from the bordering area of East Khasi Hills, informed officials on Thursday. According to officials, the consignment was seized by troops of BOP Pyrdwah when the miscreants were trying to cross it over to Bangladesh.

BSF officials said that on searching eight bundles of clothes were found from the spot. "On being challenged by BSF, smugglers fled away from the spot leaving behind their head loads by taking advantage of thick vegetation and undulating terrain," said BSF officials.

The seized items were handed over to the concerned customs office for further action. Further investigation is underway and details are awaited. (ANI)

