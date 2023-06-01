Left Menu

Shraddha Walkar murder case: Trial begins against accused Aftab Poonawala in Delhi's Saket Court

Delhi's Saket Court on Thursday commenced trial in the Shraddha Walkar murder case against accused Aftab Poonawala and recorded the statement of three prosecution witnesses including the Shraddha's brother.

Shraddha Walkar murder case: Trial begins against accused Aftab Poonawala in Delhi's Saket Court
Delhi's Saket Court on Thursday commenced trial in the Shraddha Walkar murder case against accused Aftab Poonawala and recorded the statement of three prosecution witnesses including Shraddha's brother. Shraddha Walker's brother Shreejay Walkar, an auto driver and deceased's neighbour in the Chhatarpur area deposed statements as prosecution witnesses before the Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar.

Testifying as the prosecution witness in the matter, Shraddha Walker's brother Shreejay Walker, apprised the court about the incidents related to Shraddha and Aftab. The deceased's neighbour Kusum Lata, who worked in a hospital, apprised the court of the facts related to the shifting of Aftab and Shraddha opposite her house in the Chhatarpur area. Manish Kumar Rathore, an auto driver, deposed as the first prosecution witness in the case.

Delhi's Saket Court slated for July 12 cross-examination of three prosecution witnesses including Sharddha Walker's brother Shreejay. Shraddha Walkar was allegedly murdered by Aftab in the Mehrauli area on May 18, 2022. Her body parts were thrown into the jungle of the Chhatarpur Pahadi area. He was arrested in November 2022.

The court had framed the charges under sections 302 and 201 IPC for murder and disappearance of evidence against Aftab, who pleaded not guilty and claimed trial. (ANI)

