Left Menu

SJVN to develop 669 MW Lower Arun Hydro Power project in Nepal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2023 19:13 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 19:13 IST
SJVN to develop 669 MW Lower Arun Hydro Power project in Nepal

State-owned SJVN Ltd on Thursday inked a project development agreement with Investment Board of Nepal to develop 669 MW Lower Arun Hydro Power project worth Rs 5,792 crore in Nepal.

The agreement was inked in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal, according to a statement.

''...a Project Development Agreement (PDA) of 669 MW Lower Arun Hydro Electric Project in Nepal has been signed,'' it said.

The PDA was signed by Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director of SJVN, and Sushil Bhatta, CEO of Investment Board of Nepal, here on Thursday, it stated.

Sharma said SJVN is committed to make Lower Arun project a Model Hydro Project with complete execution, from concept to commissioning within 7 to 8 years.

''This is our second large-scale investment in Nepal after 900 MW Arun-3 HEP (Hydro Electric Project) which is in advance stage of construction. Now, our target is to start the construction of the project in current fiscal after obtaining investment approval from Government of India,'' Sharma said.

According to him, the project shall be constructed in five years at a cost of Rs 5,792 crore with a levelised tariff of Rs 4.99 per unit. The project will be developed on BOOT (build own operate transfer) basis, and on completion, it will generate 2,901 million units of energy, annually. The project is located in Sankhuwasabha and Bhojpur districts of Nepal. SJVN won the project through International Competitive Bidding in February 2021.

SJVN is already operating India's largest underground 1,500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station in tandem with 412 MW Rampur Hydro Power Station in Himachal Pradesh.

In addition, SJVN is developing a 217 kilometre-long associated transmission network for power evacuation and export to India. Presently, SJVN is executing three hydro projects of 2,059 MW in Nepal. A 900 MW Arun-3 HEP is in advance stage of construction and 490 MW, Arun-4 HEP will be developed in joint venture mode by SJVN and Nepal Electricity Authority. SJVN is targeting for 5,000 MW projects in Nepal by 2030.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till date

Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023