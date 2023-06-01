Left Menu

Rural Olympiad Games: Himachal Pradesh Sports Minister calls on Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

According to the release, the Sports Minister apprised the Union Minister that Himachal Pradesh has decided to hold a mega sports event " Rural Olympiad Games " in the month of September this year to promote sportsmen and young talent.

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 20:46 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 20:46 IST
Vikramaditya Singh (Left) calls on Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia(Right) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh PWD, Youth Services and Sports Minister Vikramaditya Singh called on Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia at New Delhi on Wednesday evening, said an official release. According to the release, the Sports Minister apprised the Union Minister that Himachal Pradesh has decided to hold a mega sports event "Rural Olympiad Games" in the month of September this year to promote sportsmen and young talent.

The release said that the event will have volleyball, kabaddi, wrestling, boxing and football competitions at the block, district and state levels, adding that around 50,000 people are expected to participate in it. "This event would have sports events from block level to district level and then state level and would cover sports like volleyball, kabaddi, wrestling, boxing, football etc and about 50,000 girls and boys would participate," it added.

He urged the Union Minister for sponsorship or support from the Ministry or various agencies to provide financial assistance for the event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

