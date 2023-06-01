Left Menu

Cong will agitate if Jalna-Nanded Expressway is topped with tar, says Ashok Chavan

Maharashtra Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Thursday warned of an agitation if tar and not concrete is used for the carpeting of the Jalna-Nanded Expressway.The greenfield road, which was sanctioned by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government in which Chavan was a minister, will have a link to Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway and will also pass through Hingoli and Parbhani districts.The primary sanction is for use of concrete.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 01-06-2023 21:04 IST
Maharashtra Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Thursday warned of an agitation if tar and not concrete is used for the carpeting of the Jalna-Nanded Expressway.

The greenfield road, which was sanctioned by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government in which Chavan was a minister, will have a link to Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway and will also pass through Hingoli and Parbhani districts.

''The primary sanction is for use of concrete. Tar roads get potholes in two to three years. Several roads in Marathwada are being made using tar. Why is injustice being done to the region,'' Chavan said.

''I have spoken to MSRDC's Radheshyam Mopalwar and have told him Nanded-Jalna Expressway must be a concrete one. If this is not done, then we will agitate and get the work to stop,'' the former chief minister warned.

The access-controlled expressway will be 179 kilometres long and will need acquisition of 2,200 hectares of land, as per officials.

