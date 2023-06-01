Left Menu

India carries out successful training launch of Agni-1 ballistic missile

A successful training launch of a Medium-Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-1 was carried out by the Strategic Forces Command from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha on Thursday, an official statement said.

India carries out successful training launch of Agni-1 ballistic missile
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
According to the statement, the missile is a proven system, capable of striking targets with a very high degree of precision. The user training launch successfully validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile. (ANI)

