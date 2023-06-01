90 sq km of forest land reclaimed in last two years: Assam CM

90 square kilometres of forest land were reclaimed over the last two years, the Assam government said on Thursday. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday tweeted a video informing that 90 square kilometres of forest land were reclaimed over the last two years.

"In last 2 years, we have reclaimed 90 sq km of forest land," Sarma said while sharing a video in this regard on social media. The video shared by the Assam chief minister claimed that the state government "has been reclaiming forest areas on a mission mode".

It further stated that over "7000 acres of Orang forest were retrieved following recent evictions". "It (eviction drive) was done with the cooperation of all stakeholders," the video added.

Notably, evictions were carried out in forest lands falling under the Orang national park in Sonitpur and Darrang districts of Assam. (ANI)

