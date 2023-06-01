Left Menu

Bhubaneswar Commissionerate inducts GPS-enabled advanced drone

Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate on Thursday inducted a high-performance GPS-enabled advanced drone to maintain law and order, surveillance, and crowd management in Bhubaneswar. The drones can fly up to 5km and have high-resolution aerial footage, said officials.

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 23:01 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 23:01 IST
Bhubaneswar Commissionerate inducts GPS-enabled advanced drone
Bhubaneswar Commissionerate inducts GPS-enabled advanced drone(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate on Thursday inducted a high-performance GPS-enabled advanced drone to maintain law and order, and help in surveillance and crowd management in Bhubaneswar. The drones can fly up to 5km and have high-resolution aerial footage, said officials. Speaking to ANI, DCP Bhubaneswar, Prateek Singh said, "The police has inducted a GPS-enabled advance drone, which can fly up to 5km from the point of the control stick. The drone is effective in surveillance and can take high-resolution aerial footage"

"If we anticipate rush, traffic congestion or anything involving crowds that need an aerial watch, we will use drones over particular areas. In some cases of crime investigation also, the drone can be used such as getting a view of narrow lanes of the slum city," the DCP said. Prateek Singh said, during the Assembly sessions, festivals and international mega-events, drone services can be helpful as effective surveillance tools. "Earlier we used to deploy manpower on rooftops during VVIP visits and other programmes to maintain law and order situation. The drone technology will now be helpful in this regard," the DCP said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
2
Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Global
3
Majority of Indian workers worried about AI replacing their jobs: Microsoft Work Trend Index 2023

Majority of Indian workers worried about AI replacing their jobs: Microsoft ...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023