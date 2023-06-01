Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Woman dies due to consumption of contraceptive pill, live-in partner held

Police have arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the suspicious death of his live-in partner after complications emerged due to consumption of a contraceptive pill in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, officials said on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 23:10 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 23:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Police have arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the suspicious death of his live-in partner after complications emerged due to consumption of a contraceptive pill in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, officials said on Thursday. The arrested accused person has been identified as Danish Khan alias Sameer Hasan (27), a resident of Indira Nagar in the district, said a police officer.

On March 8, the woman died while undergoing treatment at CIMS Bilaspur following which a death case was registered and a case diary was forwarded to Raigarh police, said the officer. According to the officer, during the investigation, it came to light that the victim woman and Danish were residing together for the last few years. Recently, the victim turned pregnant following which Danish allegedly administered her contraceptive pill to abort her pregnancy. Due to unsafe consumption of the medicine, the victim fell ill following which she was admitted to CIMS Bilaspur where she died on March 8.

Based on the statement of the victim woman coupled with allegations levelled by her relatives, police registered an offence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the accused, the officer added. The accused was sent to judicial custody and further probe in connection with the case is underway, the officer informed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

