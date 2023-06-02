Left Menu

Mumbai: Unable to repay debt, man fakes own kidnapping to get money from father

A 27-year-old man from Mumbai was arrested for allegedly faking his own kidnapping and asking ransom from his family to repay his debt, the police said on Thursday.

Updated: 02-06-2023 08:09 IST
"A 27-year-old man, namely Jitendra Joshi faked his own kidnapping and asked for ransom from his family to repay his debt," the DCP said. Joshi's wife had received a WhatsApp call, wherein she was told that her husband has been kidnapped and was threatened to pay a ransom of Rs 5 lakhs. The accused's family informed the police after which it started the investigation.

Joshi was found within 12 hours and during interrogation revealed that he had faked his own kidnapping to get money from his father, the police said. The DCP further said that the accused has been arrested and has been sent to police custody till June 3 by the court.

Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

