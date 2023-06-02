Major public housing development in Whangārei reaches completion

The first major public housing development in Whangārei for decades has reached completion, with 37 new homes opened in the suburb of Maunu today.

The project on Tapatahi Crescent and Puriri Park Road, consists of 15 one-bedroom, 4 two-bedroom, 7 three-bedroom, 8 four-bedroom and 3 five-bedroom homes, as well as a community room. People moved into the first five homes in mid-2022, and another dozen earlier this year, as the development was delivered in three stages.

“The Maunu development is part of a number of major public housing developments that will make a huge impact on the affordability and quality of housing in Whangārei,” Minister of Housing Dr Megan Woods said.

“We have rebuilt the public housing sector since the lost years under National. When it left office it had only added six public houses to Whangārei. This Government has already delivered 226, with plans for hundreds more.

“This project is part of a build programme in Whangarei that also includes a number of significant housing developments underway in Tikipunga, Kamo, and a 95-home project in the Avenues. These are going to collectively add nearly 200 homes to the Kainga Ora Whangārei portfolio.

The name Tapatahi Cres comes courtesy of local iwi Te Parawhau, who chose the name from the waiata Tū Tira Mai Ngā Iwi – “kia tapatahi, kia kotahi rā’”. Those words are about valuing unity and also valuing diversity.

“I can’t think of a better aspiration for a new community of public housing customers in this beautiful place,” Minister Woods said.

“It’s impossible to overstate the importance of warm, dry, secure housing in driving good social outcomes. Being free of the illness that comes from living in a damp or overcrowded home, full health and employment means less time off school and work, less time going back and forth between doctors or the hospital.

“The residents and schools of the area, the Whangārei community as a whole and inputs from key locals such Iwi and Whangārei District Council have all contributed to getting these new homes in place.”

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)