Sanjay Varma takes over as MRPL Managing Director

Sanjay Varma has taken charge as managing director (additional charge) of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) here following an order issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Varma has been on the board of MRPL as director (refinery) since June 2020 and has had extensive exposure by being on the boards of MSTPL, ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Limited and Shell-MRPL Aviation, a release from the company said on Thursday.

He has rich exposure in various domains of expertise in the oil and gas industry. During his three-and-a-half decades of service, he headed the organisation in operations management, project management, materials management and health, safety and environment management.

A graduate in mechanical engineering, Varma joined MRPL in December 1993 and has played a key role in the execution and operation of all three major phases of the refinery and its aromatic complex.

As MRPL's new MD, Varma will steer the company in its efforts towards executing a major expansion, meeting energy transformation targets and foraying into ambitious marketing ventures, the release said.

