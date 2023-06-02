Left Menu

Sanjay Varma takes over as MRPL Managing Director

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 02-06-2023 12:27 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 12:20 IST
Sanjay Varma takes over as MRPL Managing Director
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sanjay Varma has taken charge as managing director (additional charge) of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) here following an order issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Varma has been on the board of MRPL as director (refinery) since June 2020 and has had extensive exposure by being on the boards of MSTPL, ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Limited and Shell-MRPL Aviation, a release from the company said on Thursday.

He has rich exposure in various domains of expertise in the oil and gas industry. During his three-and-a-half decades of service, he headed the organisation in operations management, project management, materials management and health, safety and environment management.

A graduate in mechanical engineering, Varma joined MRPL in December 1993 and has played a key role in the execution and operation of all three major phases of the refinery and its aromatic complex.

As MRPL's new MD, Varma will steer the company in its efforts towards executing a major expansion, meeting energy transformation targets and foraying into ambitious marketing ventures, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll is 261

Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll i...

 India
3
"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023