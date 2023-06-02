Spain's FCC sells 25% of its environmental subsidiary for $1 billion

Spain's FCC has agreed to sell a quarter of its environmental subsidiary's share capital to Canadian global management group CPP Investments for 965 million euros ($1.06 billion), it said on Thursday.

FCC will retain the majority of the participation in FCC Servicios Medio Ambiente Holding with a 75.01% stake, the company added. ($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)