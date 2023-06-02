Spain's FCC sells 25% of its environmental subsidiary for $1 billion
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 02-06-2023 14:22 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 14:00 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Spain's FCC has agreed to sell a quarter of its environmental subsidiary's share capital to Canadian global management group CPP Investments for 965 million euros ($1.06 billion), it said on Thursday.
FCC will retain the majority of the participation in FCC Servicios Medio Ambiente Holding with a 75.01% stake, the company added. ($1 = 0.9084 euros)
