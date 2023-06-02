Left Menu

Allcargo Group announces key level appointments; re-designates Shashi Kiran Shetty as Executive Chairman

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2023 14:23 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 14:23 IST
Logistics firm Allcargo Group on Friday announced the re-designation of its founder and chairman Shashi Kiran Shetty as Executive Chairman along with some key level appointments within the Group.

As part of this exercise, which comes after the demerger, Adarsh Hegde, has now been promoted to the position of Managing Director, Allcargo Logistics said in a statement.

Hegde will provide the strategic leadership, functional management and value creation opportunities together with helping the group implement technology and digital initiatives.

Suresh Kumar, who has led the group's CFS-ICD business as CEO will now join the board of the newly demerged company, Allcargo Terminals Limited and take on the role of Managing Director, the company said.

He will be responsible for value creation by driving growth in the CFS and ICD business and other potential opportunities in port sector, terminals, Multimodal Logistics Parks, Special Economic Zones, and other related businesses, it said and noted that he will continue to lead the group's environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives, among others.

Pirojshaw Sarkari, has been appointed as the Managing Director & CEO of Gati-KWE as well as the Managing Director of Allcargo Supply Chain.

Sarkari has joined the boards of both companies and will spearhead the express distribution and contract logistics business, it said.

Allcargo Logistics also announced Jatin Chokshi will join the board of TransIndia Real Estate Limited as its Managing Director.

Chikshi has been associated with Allcargo Group for over two decades and worked in various capacities, most recently leading the real estate business and earlier as CFO and CEO of a business vertical.

Along with these, Kaiwan Kalyaniwalla will serve as the Chairman of Allcargo Terminals Limited while Mohinder Bansal, who is an entrepreneur and has held senior corporate roles in large Indian and multinational companies, has been appointed as Chairman of TransIndia Real Estate Limited.

These appointments reflect Allcargo Group's commitment to strengthening its leadership team and driving excellence across all business verticals, the company said.

The day-to-day operations of the company are managed by the CEO and group of CXOs based in different parts of the world, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

