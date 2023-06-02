Pinky Kekana to conduct frontline service delivery visit to Greater Knysna

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Pinky Kekana, will conduct a follow-up frontline service delivery visit to the Greater Knysna Municipality on Friday.

The purpose of this follow-up visit is to gain insight into the progress of service delivery issues outlined in the previous visit made by Kekana, which took place on 13 - 14 October 2022.

Kekana will be accompanied by the Deputy Ministers of Human Settlements, Pamela Tshwete; Mineral Resources and Energy, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane, and the Deputy Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform, Mcebisi Skwatsha.

The Deputy Ministers have each been invited to assist the Knysna municipality in addressing challenges that are pertinent to their respective line functions.

The visit will be followed by a walkabout to various projects that the municipality is in the process of implementing.

The Deputy Ministers will be received by the Executive Mayor of Knysna, Aubrey Tsengwa.

(With Inputs from PIB)