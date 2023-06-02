Swaraj Tractors develops new platform with Rs 200-crore investment; unveils two models

Swaraj Tractors on Friday announced it has developed a new platform for compact lightweight tractors with an investment of Rs 200 crore and said it will roll out two models with price starting from Rs 5.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

The tractor brand under the Mahindra Group also announced roping in Indian cricketer M S Dhoni as its brand ambassador.

The compact lightweight segment currently stands at around 50,000 units per annum and as the company enters the new segment, Swaraj Tractors said it is aiming to grab 27-30 per cent market share, going forward.

The company said it will roll out two models -- Target 630 and Target 625 -- in 20-30 HP (horse power) category under the new range.

The Swaraj Target 630 model will first be available through its dealer network in Maharashtra and Karnataka at a price starting from Rs 5.35 lakh (ex-showroom), it said.

The second model -- Target 625 -- will be launched in the next couple of quarters, Rajesh Jejurikar, President and Chief Executive Officer for Auto and Farm Equipment Sector at Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M), said.

The group had last week announced its plans to launch a new tractor platform.

The new Swaraj Target range seamlessly combines power and advanced technology features, providing exceptional efficiency in spraying and various other applications, it said.

''Introduction of Swaraj Target opens a new segment for growth of Swaraj Tractors and facilitates horticulture mechanisation, a fast-growing segment in Indian agriculture,'' said Hemant Sikka, President, Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Swaraj Tractors manufactures tractors in 15HP-65HP range.

It is a white space for the company, Sikka said, and therefore the new range of tractors, which has application in horticulture and paddy, among others, is expected to bring in incremental volumes.

While India is a large cereal-consuming nation, the horticulture space has been significantly outpacing the market, he said.

''With the crop area of just 18 per cent, horticulture accounts for 30 per cent of agri-GDP, it is a very important segment that Swaraj aims to participate in with new products,'' he said.

While the overall tractor market is growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 6 per cent, the 20-30 HP range is growing at much faster pace at 18 per cent, the company said.

''With this new platform, we are offering advanced technology that will assist farmers in achieving their targets in farm productivity by adopting modern agricultural practices and high value crops,'' said Harish Chavan, CEO, Swaraj Division, M&M Ltd.

The company already has two manufacturing facilities in Punjab and a third facility is also coming up at Mohali.

The company has invested Rs 200 crore in developing the new tractor platform, Chavan said, adding that currently two models are being introduced from this but the aim is to take it up to 45 HP.

Announcing Dhoni as the brand ambassador for the new range, Jejurikar said, ''We are delighted that someone like Dhoni who is into farming and is already using a Swaraj tractor in his farm, has decided to endorse the brand.'' ''We strongly believe that his endorsement will motivate young and progressive farmers towards adopting farm mechanisation,'' he added.

Mahindra group on Thursday said its farm equipment sector witnessed a 4 per cent fall in total sales at 34,126 units in May, as compared to 35,722 units in May last year.

Domestic tractor sales declined 3 per cent at 33,113 units, as compared to 34,153 units in the same month a year ago.

Tractor exports were also down 35 per cent at 1,013 units, from 1,569 units in May 2022, M&M said.

