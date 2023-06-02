Left Menu

NHRC notice to Andhra govt over 'lack of school' in tribal village in ASR district

The NHRC on Friday issued a notice to the Andhra Pradesh government over reports that despite requests, authorities have not been able to set up any school in Jajulabandha tribal hamlet in Alluri Sitharama Raju ASR district.According to a statement by the National Human Rights Commission NHRC, reportedly, as children could not take a walk through six kilometers of rough terrain in the forest to attend school, they prefer to work along with their parents.

Updated: 02-06-2023
The NHRC on Friday issued a notice to the Andhra Pradesh government over reports that despite requests, authorities have not been able to set up any school in Jajulabandha tribal hamlet in Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district.

According to a statement by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), reportedly, as children could not take a walk through six kilometers of rough terrain in the forest to attend school, they prefer to work along with their parents. The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report, the statement said. The commission has observed that the content of the media report, if true, raises a serious concern relating to the right to education of the children.

Accordingly, it has issued a notice to the chief secretary, government of Andhra Pradesh, seeking a detailed report within four weeks.

The commission said it would like to know about the steps taken/proposed to be taken to address the issue raised in the news report as well as other parts of the State where similar difficulty is being faced by the people.

According to the media report, carried on May 31, there are 60 children aged between 1-10 years in the tribal hamlet. An NGO has reportedly spent about 1.2 lakh on the construction of a makeshift school and has also provided books and blackboards. And now, a teacher is the need of the hour in the interest of the children, the statement said.

Reportedly, the children and their parents staged a novel demonstration with folded hands on May 30 to impress upon the authorities to at least allocate a government teacher for the time being if not set up a school in their village, it added.

