Delhi: Four injured after under-construction building collapses in Prem Nagar

Four labourers sustained injuries after the roof of an under-construction building collapsed in Delhi's Prem Nagar, police said on Friday. Police said that after conducting a preliminary enquiry into the incident, it was found that the under-construction roof had collapsed due to the use of poor-quality of construction material.

"On June 2, a PCR call, around 12:30 PM was received at Police Station Prem Nagar regarding an incident of collapse of the roof of an under-construction building in which some labourers have sustained injuries. The local police team immediately reached the place of the incident i.e. Inder Enclave Phase II, Kirari Suleman Nagar, Prem Nagar, Delhi. In the preliminary enquiry, it was discovered that the under-construction roof had collapsed due to the use of poor-quality of construction material," the police official said. "Four labourers who were injured in the incident were identified as Akhilesh Shah age 35 years, Asar Modh age 36 years, Riyazuddin age 42 years Aman age 44 years. The injured persons were taken to Shree International Aggarsain Hospital, Rohini. Three injured persons have been discharged after first aid and one injured is under treatment," the official added.

Police said that further investigation is underway and legal action will be taken in accordance with the law. (ANI)

