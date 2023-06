Delhi excise policy case: HC reserves order on Manish Sisodia, Vijay Nair's bail petitions

The Delhi High Court on Friday reserved the order on regular bail petitions of former Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Vijay Nair, Ex-Communication in charge of the Aam Aadmi Party in an Enforcement Directorate (ED) case related to Delhi Excise Policy matter. The Bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma on Friday, after conclusion of the arguements, decided to reserve the order on regular bail plea of Manish Sisodia and Vijay Nair.

The same Bench had on Thursday also reserved the order on Abhishek Boinpally, a Hyderabad-based businessman in the same case. The Trial Court had earlier denied the bail to them. Meanwhile, Manish Sisodia's legal team also moved an interim bail plea in Delhi High Court citing his wife's medical illness. The interim bail is seeking court direction to grant six weeks of bail.

The Enforcement Directorate opposed the interim bail through Additional Solicitor General SV Raju who stated that Sisodia can visit his wife in a police escort. The court continues to hear the interim bail plea on Friday. Recently Delhi High Court dismissed the bail plea of Manish Sisodia in a CBI case alleging corruption in the implementation of a previous liquor policy in the national capital.

The bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma on Tuesday denied bail to Sisodia and said Manish Sisodia (Applicant) is an influential person, there is the possibility of him influencing the witnesses. Last month, Delhi High Court issued notice to Enforcement Directorate on Manish Sisodia's bail petitions in a money laundering case in connection with the alleged Excise scam.

The Rouse Avenue Court earlier dismissed the bail plea of Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case related to Excise scam stating that "this case of economic offences having serious repercussions upon the general public and society at large as the evidence collected during investigation speaks volumes of his involvement in the commission of the said offence." It is stated that the above cash transfers were made as per instructions of the coaccused Vijay Nair, who was the representative of the applicant and media incharge of AAP party. Looking after the work related to said elections he also roped in a company named M/S Chariot Productions Media Pvt. Ltd. owned by the coaccused Rajesh Joshi to do the election-related advertising work and other jobs for the party during said elections, noted the court.

Thus, in view of the above background, serious nature of allegations made and role played by the applicant in above criminal conspiracy, his connection with the activities relating to generation or acquisition and use etc. of the above proceeds of crime within the meaning of Section 3 of the PMLA and the oral and documentary evidence collected in support of thesame and as placed for perusal of the court, this court is of the considered opinion that even if the rigours and restrictions contained U/S 45 of the PMLA are viewed and construed reasonably, the prosecution has still been able to show a genuine and prima facie case for the involvement of the applicant in the commission of the alleged offence of money laundering. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 9 arrested former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the liquor policy case, after hours of questioning at Tihar Jail.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI earlier in its ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD). (ANI)

