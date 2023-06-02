Left Menu

Bombay HC refuses to put stay on release of 'Scoop' web series after gangster Chhota Rajan files plea

Bombay High Court on Friday refused to put a stay on the release of the series, 'Scoop', based on an intellectual property suit, filed by gangster Chhota Rajan.

ANI | Updated: 02-06-2023 20:23 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 20:23 IST
Representative Image and Chhota Rajan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bombay High Court on Friday refused to put a stay on the release of the series, 'Scoop', based on an intellectual property suit, filed by gangster Chhota Rajan. Rajendra Nikhalje alias Chhota Rajan had sought a stay on the release of the filmmaker Hansal Mehta's web series 'Scoop', which was released today on the OTT platform Netflix.

However, the court has directed the concerned parties to file their reply in the court on the next hearing, June 7. Inspired by Jigna Vora's book, 'Behind The Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison', 'Scoop' is touted as a character drama that traces the journey of Jagruti Pathak, an ambitious crime journalist. Her world comes crashing down when she is charged for the heinous murder of a fellow journalist, Jaideb Sen and ends up in a prison cell with those she once reported on.

Created by Hansal Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul, the first season will track crime journalist Jagruti Pathak. In pursuit of a career-defining story she is caught between the powerful nexus of the police, the underworld, and the media, when she is charged with the murder of a fellow-journalist. How does a headline-writing journalist become the headline? Written by Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul and Mirat Trivedi, the human drama features Karishma Tanna, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Harman Baweja with Prosenjit Chatterjee. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

