Coromandel Express derails in Odisha's Balasore district

An Express Train met with an accident near Bahanaga railway station in Balasore district on Friday, said officials.

ANI | Updated: 02-06-2023 20:27 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 20:27 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga station in Odisha's Balasore on Friday, said CPRO Southern Railway. According to CPRO Southern Railway, several bogies are reported to have derailed.

The Special Relief Commissioner Office said that teams have rushed to the spot for search and rescue operation. Balasore Collector has also been directed to reach the spot to make all necessary arrangements and intimate the SRC if any additional help is required from the state level, added Special Relief Commissioner Office.

Further details are awaited on the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

