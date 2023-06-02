Wild tusker Arikomban's movement is being monitored, says TN govt

The movement and health of the wild tusker Arikomban is being monitored by a team of veterinary doctors and the forest department is taking all steps to ensure the safety of the public and the elephant, the Tamil Nadu government said on Friday.

A team of 4 veterinary doctors are monitoring the movement of the elephant and his health. Four teams of 68 forest frontline personnel led by the Field Director, Srivilliputhur Megamalai Tiger Reserve (SMTR) along with Deputy Director, Megamalai Division, Srivilliputhur Megamalai Tiger Reserve (SMTR) and the District Forest Officer, Theni, are monitoring the movement of the elephant, said Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Forests and Climate Change department, Supriya Sahu.

A team of 85 forest personnel are also engaged in various activities to handle the situation, she said. ''The forest department is taking all steps in close coordination with the district administration to ensure the safety of the public and of the elephant,'' Sahu said in a statement here.

“Arikomban” translocated by the Kerala Forest department in the Periyar Tiger Reserve on April 29, entered the Tamil Nadu forest area on April 30.

In continuation of the efforts taken by the state forest department in monitoring the movement of “Arikomban”, apart from ensuring safety of the public and of the elephant, the department has managed to support the movement of the jumbo in the forest area of Srivilliputhur Megamalai Tiger Reserve, she said.

''The tusker is currently foraging in the forest area,'' said Sahu, who accompanied by Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R Reddy, visited the forest team. Along with Theni collector R V Shajeevana, the two senior officials held meetings with experts and veterinary doctors on June 1 and reviewed the preparedness of the field team. Also, they interacted with anti-poaching watchers, mahouts and cavadies who have come from Anamalai Tiger Reserve and Mudhumalai Tiger Reserve to support the ground team.

