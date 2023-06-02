Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: Heavy rains cause waterlogging in parts of Coimbatore

Waterlogging has been witnessed in several areas of Coimbatore after heavy rain lashed the district.

ANI | Updated: 02-06-2023 21:20 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 21:20 IST
Tamil Nadu: Heavy rains cause waterlogging in parts of Coimbatore
Heavy rains cause waterlogging in parts of Coimbatore. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Waterlogging has been witnessed in several areas of Coimbatore after heavy rain lashed the district. Earlier, India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu.

IMD said, "Light to moderate rain at a few places with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area." "Heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Tiruchirappalli, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts of Tamilnadu," it said.

On Wednesday, Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla continued to get rain. Shimla was among the places in Himachal Pradesh where IMD declared an Orange alert on Wednesday. The state has been getting rain since last week. Meanwhile, Delhi recorded its coolest May in 36 years with excess rainfall bringing the average maximum temperature down to 36.8 degrees Celsius this time, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Rain lashed parts of the national capital in the early hours of Wednesday, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast light-to-moderate intensity rain over the entire Delhi and adjoining areas. A resident of the city said that they had never witnessed such type of weather earlier in the month of May. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
4
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023