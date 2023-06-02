Left Menu

AlIMS New Delhi establishes committee to streamline official travel and ensure transparency

The committee will comprise Prof. Raj Kumar Yadav, Department of Physiology, AlIMS New Delhi as Chairman, R Gopinath, Deputy Secretary as Member, and Manoj Kumar Singh, Assistant Controller of Examination as Member Secretary.

All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi on Friday constituted a committee to ensure seamless management of air tickets and travel requirements for official work and Leave Travelling Concession (LTC) for its faculty, officials, and other staff. The committee will comprise Prof. Raj Kumar Yadav, Department of Physiology, AlIMS New Delhi as Chairman, R Gopinath, Deputy Secretary as Member, and Manoj Kumar Singh, Assistant Controller of Examination as Member Secretary.

Also, the Government of India, through its Office Memorandum No. 19024/03/2021-E.IV dated December 31, 2021, has mandated the purchase of air tickets on the Government account from authorized travel agents. Consequently, AlIMS New Delhi has identified the following Authorized Travel Agents for this purpose "M/s Balmer Lawrie and Company Limited (BLCL) M/s Ashok Travels and Tours (ATT), Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC)."

The primary objective of the newly constituted committee is to engage one of the authorized travel agents mentioned above as the official travel agent for AlIMS New Delhi by June 30, 2023. The appointed travel agent will be expected to provide the following services:

"One of the travel agents will operate a dedicated travel desk, available 24x7, to facilitate the booking of all air tickets for official and LTC purposes paid for by AlIMS New Delhi. Once the travel desk is fully operational, it will become the exclusive point for booking air tickets, and employees of AlIMS New Delhi will no longer be eligible for airfare reimbursement," the statement said. "These efforts by the committee seek to streamline the travel booking process, reduce administrative burdens, and promote transparency and accountability in managing official travel and LTC claims. AlIMS New Delhi is committed to fostering good governance practices and enabling its employees to focus on their valuable work with dedication and efficiency," the official statement added. (ANI)

