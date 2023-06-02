Delhi: 18-year-old youth injured after being stabbed by two persons

A teenager was injured after being allegedly stabbed multiple times by two men in the Badarpur area of Delhi, police said. According to the police, the victim has been identified as Sumit Gautam (18) and one of the accused as Jitendra.

The police said that the victim is critical and under treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier, a Delhi police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was injured after being stabbed by an unidentified man he nabbed on suspicion in Delhi's Moti Nagar area on Thursday night. According to officials, the victim, ASI, identified as Vikram Singh, was on night patrolling near the Zakhira flyover under the Moti Nagar Police station area of the city. On suspicion, he stopped a person and conducted a search on him.

While Vikram was searching for the suspect, he took out a knife and stabbed him multiple times. The accused later fled from the spot.

Based on ASI's complaint, a case under sections 186, 353 and 307 of IPC has been registered and the police were further looking into the case. "A team has been formed and the search for the accused is on," the police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)