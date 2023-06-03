Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares, U.S. yields rose after strong jobs data, debt ceiling passage

Global Shares and U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday following a stronger-than-expected jobs growth data that raised investor expectations that the Federal Reserve could retain its rate interest hikes.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-06-2023 00:23 IST
Global Shares and U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday following a stronger-than-expected jobs growth data that raised investor expectations that the Federal Reserve could retain its rate interest hikes. Labor Department data showed on Friday that the U.S. economy added 339,000 jobs last month, significantly higher than most estimates and suggesting tighter labor market conditions that might prompt a Fed rate hike.

The market mood was also supported by the U.S. Senate passing bipartisan legislation on Thursday that lifted the federal government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling and averted what would have been a first-ever default. The bill, which had been passed by the House of Representatives on Wednesday, heads to President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it. "We are of the view that the Fed will keep interest rates steady until sometime next year," said Tom Plumb, portfolio manager at Plumb Balanced Fund, adding that the U.S. economy is much stronger than most people realize.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in almost 50 countries, was 1.38%. The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 1.21%. On Wall Street, all three main index were trading higher, led by gains in financials, industrials, consumer discretionary, technology and healthcare stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.74% to 33,637.42, the S&P 500 gained 1.25% to 4,273.65 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.84% to 13,211.27. U.S. Treasury yields were higher as investors bet on a possible increase in rates although many believe the Fed is likely to stick with a pause in hikes when it meets later this month. Benchmark 10-year notes were up at 3.689%, while yields on the more rate-sensitive 2-year notes rose to 4.5011%. The U.S. dollar edged higher in choppy trading after the strong jobs growth data. The dollar index rose 0.406%, with the euro down 0.41% to $1.0717.

Oil prices gained more than 2% on Friday as attention turned to a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies this weekend. Brent futures rose 2.29% to $75.98 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 2.24% to $71.67.

Gold prices slipped as the U.S. dollar rose. Spot gold dropped 1.1% to $1,956.91 an ounce, while U.S. gold futures fell 0.86% to $1,961.00 an ounce.

