Left Menu

Train tragedy: Odisha govt declares a day's mourning, no state celebrations today

The Odisha government declared a day of mourning on Saturday in the wake of the horrific train derailment in Balasore, which claimed the lives of more than 200 passengers and left another 900 injured on Friday evening.

ANI | Updated: 03-06-2023 07:53 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 07:53 IST
Train tragedy: Odisha govt declares a day's mourning, no state celebrations today
A visual from the accident spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government declared a day of mourning on Saturday in the wake of the horrific train derailment in Balasore, which claimed the lives of more than 200 passengers and left another 900 injured on Friday evening. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declared a day's mourning on Saturday, saying that no state celebrations would be held on the day.

The announcement was made through an official release by the state I&PR Department. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said he has ordered a high-level probe into the derailment on Friday night.

Speaking to ANI on the incident, Vaishnaw said the accident was unfortunate and the rescue operation began shortly after word of the incident reached his ministry. He said the probe was ordered to determine what caused the derailment of the passenger train coaches.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Dola Sen on Saturday said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit the accident site on Saturday, adding that she has sent officials from Kharagpur to engage in the ongoing relief operations at the scene of the horrific accident. "...we are shocked...Our CM (Mamata Banerjee) might come here tomorrow ...she has sent our officials... doctors, and a trauma ambulance from Kharagpur," Sen said.

Several coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga station in Odisha's Balasore after hitting a goods train. According to Railway spokesperson Amitabh Sharma, the accident took place around 7 pm on Friday.

"Around 7 pm, 10-12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Baleswar and fell on the opposite track. After some time, another train from Yeswanthpur to Howrah dashed into those derailed coaches resulting in the derailment of its 3-4 coaches," Sharma told ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for enterprise cloud-based applications

Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for en...

 Global
3
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain
4
Independent research firm recognizes Vymo among Notable Financial Services CRMs

Independent research firm recognizes Vymo among Notable Financial Services C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023