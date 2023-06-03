Left Menu

Maharashtra: 6-year-old fatally electrocuted after coming into contact with lamp post

A six-year-old was fatally electrocuted while another was injured after coming into contact with a lamp post in Vakola, the police said on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 03-06-2023 07:56 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 07:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A six-year-old was fatally electrocuted while another was injured after coming into contact with a lamp post in Vakola, the police said on Saturday. According to a hospital statement, the six-year-old was declared dead at the hospital while the 5-year-old's condition was sid to be stable.

The deceased was identified as Teharin Parvin Mohd Iftekhar, a resident of Chaitanya Colony near the Neha building in Vakola. The police said the incident was reported around 11.46 pm on Friday.

The children were electrocuted after coming into contact with a lamp post and were rushed to VN Desai hospital in Mumbai where one of them was declared brought dead, informed the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

