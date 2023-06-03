Odisha train accident: Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar demands strict action against perpetrators

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday demanded the Odisha government to findout the cause behind the train collision that led to the death of 238 people. "In the case of the terrible train accident that took place in the state of Odisha yesterday, the government there should take action and find the cause of the accident. Steps should be taken to prevent another accident. May God give strength to the family of those who died in the accident to bear the pain," says Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

The death toll has risen to 238 in the June 2 collisions in which the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on its way to Howrah, derailed and fell on adjacent tracks at Bahanaga Bazar of the South Eastern Railway in Balasore. The incident took place at 7.10 pm around 140 km from Kharagpur in West Bengal. The Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express arriving from the opposite direction on a parallel track rammed into the derailed coaches of the Howrah bound train. Some derailed Coromandel Express coaches hit a stationery goods train on the third track.

"As per the information received till now, there are 238 casualties. Around 650 injured passengers have been taken to the Hospitals of Gopalpur, Khantapara, Balasore, Bhadrak and Soro," the South Eastern Railway said. The 12864 Sir M Visvesvaraya (Bengaluru)-Howrah Express Superfast Express travelled towards Howrah with 1000 passengers. A special train carrying 200 stranded passengers is now headed from Balasore to Howrah.

Earlier, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reached the spot and supervised the rescue operation. NDRF, state government and Air Force teams have been mobilised for rescue operations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)