Left Menu

Odisha train accident: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury expresses anguish over "heart-rending" mishap

"The heart-rending and horrific train accident at Balasore is really shocking and agonizing. The entire nation is grieving for those victims. The high-level probe may unearth the real cause of this fatal accident. I do deeply mourn for those hapless souls for their untimely deaths," Rajan tweeted.

ANI | Updated: 03-06-2023 14:54 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 14:54 IST
Odisha train accident: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury expresses anguish over "heart-rending" mishap
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday expressed anguish over the Odisha triple train accident that claimed the lives of 261 people. The death toll in the Odisha train accident involving two express trains -- Bengaluru-Howrah Express and Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express -- and a goods train in Balasore has risen to 261, officials said.

"The heart-rending and horrific train accident at Balasore is really shocking and agonizing. The entire nation is grieving for those victims. The high-level probe may unearth the real cause of this fatal accident. I do deeply mourn for those hapless souls for their untimely deaths," Rajan tweeted. According to Railways, the three-way accident on Friday evening led to 261 deaths. The injured have been taken to the Hospitals of Gopalpur, Khantapara, Balasore, Bhadrak and Soro.

The scale of the accident was evident from the visuals of the accident site with some bogeys thrown wide off from the track, crushed or in mangled condition and belongings of passengers strewn around. According to a preliminary report released on Saturday by the State Emergency Operation Centre of Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner in Bhubaneswar, the accident took place at around 7 am at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Odisha's Balasore district.

Odisha has declared a day of mourning in the wake of the accident. The South Eastern Railway has cancelled 33 trains and diverted 36 trains to other routes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for enterprise cloud-based applications

Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for en...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
3
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss drugs; Novartis drug cuts recurrence risk by 25% in early-stage breast cancer and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023