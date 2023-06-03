Left Menu

UP govt sets a December deadline for getting 'gharaunis' ready for more than 90,000 villages

An elaborated description of its action plan was prepared and presented before the Chief Secretary. Also, in an official statement released by the Government of Uttar Pradesh, it said, "The Yogi government has finished surveying 90,894 villages so far. Although, the map of the Survey of India shows 73,000 villages. Around 57 lakh Gharaunis have been prepared. It is a significant accomplishment that, of these, approximately 55.15 lakh 'Gharaunis' have been distributed as of April 24, 2023".

ANI | Updated: 03-06-2023 15:39 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 15:39 IST
UP govt sets a December deadline for getting 'gharaunis' ready for more than 90,000 villages
Yogi Adityanath, CM, Uttar Pradesh (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh has set a target of preparing 'gharaunis' for more than 90,000 villages by December this year. In relation to this, the goal is to get an error-free map from the Survey of India by July 31; likewise, on-the-spot testing must be finished by August 31, said a press release by Chief Minister's Office on Saturday.

The statement also said that the districts of Bundelkhand are at the top of the list of the top 10 districts under the 'Svamitva Yojna', a Central Sector Scheme under the Ministry of Panchayati Raj that aims to provide property rights to the residents of the rural areas. The scheme is conducive to the procurement of loans and other benifits to the rural people by using their homes as financial assets. The districts of Bundelkhand; Lalitpur (99.944 pc), Jalaun (99.657 pc), and Jhansi (99.056 pc) are in the top three, while Mahoba (98.701pc) is in the fifth position. Moradabad (99.037 pc) is in fourth place. Baghpat (98.375 pc), Sambhal (97.474 pc), Hamirpur (97.328 pc), Shamli (97.044 pc) and Kasganj (97.008 pc) ranked sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth respectively.

The official statement further added, "On April 24, PM Modi digitally distributed 20,98,926 'gharaunis' of Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day. These 'gharaunis' were distributed under the Pradhan Mantri Svamitva Yojana for 37,833 villages in the state". UP Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath hailed the scheme considering it a step toward converting 'Rashtroyada from Gramodaya' dream into reality. (ANI).

