Periodic table not removed from school curriculum, it's included in Class 11 book: NCERT

In this regard, the official media handle of NCERT took to Twitter and said, "Periodic Table has not been removed from school education curriculum but is, in fact, available in great detail in Unit 3 -"Classification of Elements and periodicity in properties" (Page 74-99) of Class 11th textbook."

ANI | Updated: 03-06-2023 17:34 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 17:34 IST
Periodic table not removed from school curriculum, it's included in Class 11 book: NCERT
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on Saturday said that the Periodic table has not been removed from the school education curriculum and it is available in great detail in the Class 11 textbook. In this regard, the official media handle of NCERT took to Twitter and said, "Periodic Table has not been removed from school education curriculum but is, in fact, available in great detail in Unit 3 -"Classification of Elements and periodicity in properties" (Page 74-99) of Class 11th textbook."

Earlier in a bid to reduce the burden on students, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) dropped the full chapter on the Periodic Classification of Elements, a full chapter on Democracy and Diversity, a full chapter on Challenges to Democracy, and a full page on Political Parties from the newly released textbooks of Class 10 students. As per the NCERT, the decision has been taken to reduce the content load on students in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Complete chapters on these above subjects now stand deleted as a part of a "rationalisation" meant to reduce the "burden on students". According to the NCERT website, "The National Education Policy 2020, also emphasises reducing the content load and providing opportunities for experiential learning with a creative mindset. In this background, NCERT has undertaken the exercise to rationalise the textbooks across all classes. Learning Outcomes already developed by the NCERT across classes have been taken into consideration in this exercise.

"Contents of the textbooks have been rationalised in view of the Overlapping with similar content included in other subject areas in the same class, Similar content included in the lower or higher class in the same subject, Difficulty level, Content, which is easily accessible to students without much interventions from teachers and can be learned through children through self-learning or peer-learning, Content, which is irrelevant in the present context," NCERT said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

