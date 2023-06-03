Left Menu

Three Naxals surrender before security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district

Three Naxals have surrendered before security forces in insurgency-hit Sukma district of Chhattisgarh

ANI | Updated: 03-06-2023 19:34 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 19:34 IST
Three Naxals surrender before security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three Naxals surrendered before security forces in insurgency-hit Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Saturday. The surrendered Naxals were lower rank cadres, officials said, adding that the Naxals surrendered after "getting impressed" by the surrender-cum-rehabilitation policy of the state government.

They also cited discrimination within the organisation and "hollow ideology" of the ultras as reasons to quit the path of violence, the officials said. Earlier, on April 13, four Naxals surrendered before the police. Another Naxal had surrendered on April 25. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for enterprise cloud-based applications

Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for en...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
3
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss drugs; Novartis drug cuts recurrence risk by 25% in early-stage breast cancer and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023