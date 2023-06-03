Three Naxals surrender before security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district

Three Naxals surrendered before security forces in insurgency-hit Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Saturday. The surrendered Naxals were lower rank cadres, officials said, adding that the Naxals surrendered after "getting impressed" by the surrender-cum-rehabilitation policy of the state government.

They also cited discrimination within the organisation and "hollow ideology" of the ultras as reasons to quit the path of violence, the officials said. Earlier, on April 13, four Naxals surrendered before the police. Another Naxal had surrendered on April 25. (ANI)

