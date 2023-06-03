Left Menu

Odisha train accident: 110 passengers in Coromandel Express were from Vishakhapatnam, says Railway official

Speaking to ANI, Vishakhapatnam Waltair Division Railway Manager Anup Kumar Sathapathy said, "Total reserved passengers in 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express train, travelling to Andhra Pradesh destinations were 178, out of which 110 were from Visakhapatnam. Remaining general passengers are being identified."

Vishakhapatnam Waltair Division Railway Manager Anup Kumar Sathapathy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As many as 178 reserved passengers with Andhra Pradesh destinations were travelling in the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express train, out of which 110 passengers were from Vishakhapatnam who met with a train accident in Odisha, a senior railway official said here on Saturday. Speaking to ANI, Vishakhapatnam Waltair Division Railway Manager Anup Kumar Sathapathy said, "Total reserved passengers in 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express train, travelling to Andhra Pradesh destinations were 178, out of which 110 were from Visakhapatnam. Remaining general passengers are being identified."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the accident site in Odisha on Saturday and took stock of one of the most horrific train accidents in recent memory. According to the latest estimates 288 people were killed and over 1000 injured. Earlier today, PM Modi convened a meeting to review the situation in connection with the rail accident.

The accident involved two passenger trains- Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district. Seventeen coaches of the passenger trains have been de-railed and severely damaged in the accident that took place on Friday evening. Seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Teams, five Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) Units and 24 Fire Services and Emergency Units engaged in rescue operations.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed Mi-17 helicopters for the evacuation of the deceased and injured. According to the Eastern Command, IAF is coordinating the rescue efforts with the civil administration and Indian Railways. The Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the site and directed a "high level" probe and said measures will be taken to ensure such incidents do not take place in future.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also visited the accident site to take stock of the situation. (ANI)

