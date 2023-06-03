Left Menu

Sharad Pawar demands railway minister's resignation, says "Lal Bahadur Shastri had resigned after train accident"

Asserting that the then Union Railway Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri tendered his resignation when an accident took place, Nationalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday demanded Ashwini Vaishnaw's resignation after a tragic accident in Odisha that occurred on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 03-06-2023 23:21 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 23:21 IST
Sharad Pawar demands railway minister's resignation, says "Lal Bahadur Shastri had resigned after train accident"
NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Asserting that the then Union Railway Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri tendered his resignation when an accident took place, Nationalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday demanded Ashwini Vaishnaw's resignation after a tragic accident in Odisha that occurred on Friday. "When Lal Bahadur Shastri was a Railways Minister, an accident took place and it happened again. After that, Jawaharlal Nehru was against the decision of giving a resignation. But Shastri has said that it is my moral responsibility and resigned. The same incidence is being faced by the country, the politicians should take the possible steps," he told to media.

Pawar further expressed grief over the horrific train accident in Odisha's Balasore. The disastrous train accident has claimed 288 lives so far while over 1,000 people sustained injuries.

The preliminary report on the tragedy said that the three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and the goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district. It had said that 17 coaches of these two trains were derailed and severely damaged in the accident that took place on Friday evening. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi who reached the site on Saturday for taking stock of the situation there said that directions have been given to probe the train accident in Odisha's Balasore which killed over 260 passengers, and that whoever is found guilty will not be spared. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for enterprise cloud-based applications

Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for en...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss drugs; Novartis drug cuts recurrence risk by 25% in early-stage breast cancer and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss dr...

 Global
4
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023