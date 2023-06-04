Odisha train derailment: Ashwini Vaishnaw oversees ongoing restoration works at Balasore

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw oversaw the restoration works that were underway overnight in Odisha's Balasore where two passenger trains and a goods carriage were involved in a horrific accident, leaving 288 passengers dead and over 1,000 injured. According to the Railways Ministry, the restoration work is ongoing on a war footing at the site of the horrific accident.

Chief Public Relations Officer of South Eastern Railway Aditya Kumar Chowdhary told ANI that traffic on the damaged tracks will be restored soon. Meanwhile, a special train carrying the affected passengers from Balasore arrived at Chennai MGR Central Railway Station.

The official toll in the devastating train accident was pegged at 288 so far, with 1,000 more sustaining injuries. A report quoted officials as saying that a total of 1,175 injured passengers in the Balasore train derailment were admitted to various government and private hospitals. Of these, 793 have been discharged after treatment. Currently, 382 passengers are undergoing treatment in various government and private hospitals. The condition two of them is said to be critical, the report said.

The preliminary report on the tragedy said the three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district. As many as 17 coaches of these two passenger trains were derailed and severely damaged in the accident on Friday evening. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)