"Our responsibility to establish normalcy..." Dharmendra Pradhan on Odisha train accident

Union Minister of Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said that strict action will be taken against those responsible for the Odisha triple accident. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were present at the accident site in Odisha's Balasore to look over the ongoing restoration work.

"It is our responsibility to establish normalcy as early as possible. Restoration work is underway. Indian Railways is running free trains and logistic facilities are also being provided. The death toll has crossed 270. The inquiry for the cause is underway. We will take strict action against the persons responsible for this," said Pradhan while talking to ANI. Earlier in the day, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the accident that claimed the lives of 288 passengers happened due to a change in electronic interlocking.

The Balasore train accident where two passenger trains and a goods carriage were involved claimed 288 lives so far while over 1,000 people sustained injuries. Ashwini Vaishnaw while speaking to ANI said that the commissioner of railway safety has investigated the matter and identified the cause of the incident and the people responsible for it.

"The commissioner of railway safety has investigated the matter and let the investigation report come but we have identified the cause of the incident and the people responsible for it... It happened due to a change in electronic interlocking," Vaishnaw told ANI. The Railway Minister further added the focus right now is on the restoration and the target is to finish the work by Wednesday morning.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspected the site yesterday. We will try to restore the track today. All bodies have been removed. Our target is to finish the restoration work by Wednesday morning so that trains can start running on this track," Vaishnaw added. The preliminary report on the tragedy said the three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district.

As many as 17 coaches of these two passenger trains were derailed and severely damaged in the accident on Friday evening. (ANI)

