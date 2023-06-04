Left Menu

Odisha train accident: PIL in SC seeking probe by expert panel

A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a probe into the triple train accident in Odisha's Balasore, by an expert panel headed by a retired judge of the apex court.

ANI | Updated: 04-06-2023 12:43 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 12:43 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a probe into the triple train accident in Odisha's Balasore by an expert panel headed by a retired judge of the apex court. The Balasore train accident where two passenger trains and a goods carriage were involved claimed 288 lives so far while over 1,000 people sustained injuries.

The PIL also sought guidelines and directions for the implementation of the Automatic Train Protection (ATP) System called KAVACH Protection System in Indian Railways with immediate effect to ensure public safety. 'Kavach' controls the speed of the train by automatic application of breaks in case the loco pilot fails to do so.

"Immediately to set up an expert commission headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court consisting of technical members to analyse and review the current risk and safety parameters in the railway system and to suggest systematic safety modifications for strengthening Railway safety mechanism and submit its report in two months to this court," the PIL filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari said. The preliminary report on the tragedy said the three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district. As many as 17 coaches of these two passenger trains were derailed and severely damaged in the accident on Friday evening. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

