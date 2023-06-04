Left Menu

Punjab: Security tightened in Amritsar ahead of Operation Bluestar anniversary

"Security arrangements have been made across the state. Meetings have been held with the stakeholders. Central forces have also been deployed. I appeal the people to maintain peace in the state and action will be taken against those who spread rumors", said Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Arpit Shukla.

ANI | Updated: 04-06-2023 16:22 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 16:22 IST
Punjab: Security tightened in Amritsar ahead of Operation Bluestar anniversary
Punjab's Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Arpit Shukla. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The security in Amritsar has been beefed up by the deployment of Central forces ahead of the Operation Bluestar anniversary on June 6. "Security arrangements have been made across the state. Meetings have been held with the stakeholders. Central forces have also been deployed. I appeal the people to maintain peace in the state and action will be taken against those who spread rumors", said Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Arpit Shukla.

Operation Bluestar was launched between June 1-6, 1984, by Indian Army to remove the separatists who were hidden inside the Golden Temple at Amritsar. The operation was ordered by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, primarily to take control of the Harmandir Sahib Complex in Amritsar (popularly known as the Golden Temple).

The Indian military entered into the premises of the temple to drive out the Sikh extremist religious leader, Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and his armed followers. The operation had two components to it, Operation Metal which was the invasion on the temple complex and Operation Shop which was confined to the countryside of the state.

This Operation helped in eliminating Khalistani terrorism and the death of Bhindranwale. The operation was heavily criticised by many Sikhs. Months later, PM Gandhi was assassinated by two of her Sikh bodyguards for permitting the operation.(ANI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

 India
3
Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll is 261

Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll i...

 India
4
"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023